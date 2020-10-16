Advertisement

Deputy accused of planting drugs, bogus arrests set to stand trial

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) - A trial date has just been set for a North Florida deputy accused of planting drugs on unsuspecting motorists and then arresting them.

Court records show Zachary Wester will now stand trial on May 10, 2021. He was originally scheduled to stand trial this week, but that was delayed by the pandemic.

Prosecutors say Wester’s own bodycam footage shows the former Jackson County deputy planting drugs during a traffic stop.

He’s accused of falsely arresting more than a dozen people.

Wester was arrested in July 2019 on 76 counts including official misconduct, racketeering, perjury and fabricating evidence.

Wester’s defense attorney, Ryan Davis, saying “no comment” on the new trial date.

