Downtown Improvement Authority hosts sold-out drive-in movie at Civic Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Downtown Improvement Authority is hosting the first of what leaders hope will be many socially distanced events on Friday night: a drive-in movie at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The activities kick off at 7 p.m. with movie themed trivia, and then The Goonies will be playing for attendees.

Visit Tallahassee and the Leon County Division of Tourism have prizes for the top three trivia winners.

The movie will be shown on a 40 foot screen, with attendees able to listen over the radio.

More than 500 people have signed up to come to the free event; there is currently a waitlist to get in.

Downtown Improvement Authority CEO Elizabeth Emmanuel says the event will bring support to downtown.

“We’ve had to do a lot of restructuring and pivoting but it’s so important to use to be able to provide fun, free entertainment, positive things for our community,

that support our downtown. We’ve got great businesses, we’ve got great infrastructure and things to hold events. We just have been working really hard at doing so safely,” said Emmanuel.

Local downtown vendors will also be selling concessions.

If you are attending the event, you’ll enter on the North side of the Civic Center; there will not be any street closures associated with the event.

The DIA is hoping to have another drive-in movie next month and in December; Emmanuel says those interested should check the “Tallahassee Downtown” Facebook page to vote for the next movie shown.

