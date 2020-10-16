Florida’s jobless rate up to 7.6%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida posted a 7.6% unemployment rate in September, a slight uptick as the state’s hospitality and tourism industries continue to face long-term struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The September mark was up 0.3 percentage points from August, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The state initially reported the August rate at 7.4% but revised it Friday to 7.3%. The September rate reflected 770,000 jobless Floridians — 27,000 more than in August — out of a labor force of 10.14 million people.

The News Service will have a full story later Friday.

