Advertisement

Florida’s jobless rate up to 7.6%

(WCTV)
By News Service of Florida staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida posted a 7.6% unemployment rate in September, a slight uptick as the state’s hospitality and tourism industries continue to face long-term struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The September mark was up 0.3 percentage points from August, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The state initially reported the August rate at 7.4% but revised it Friday to 7.3%. The September rate reflected 770,000 jobless Floridians — 27,000 more than in August — out of a labor force of 10.14 million people.

The News Service will have a full story later Friday.

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU students no longer need negative COVID-19 tests before attending football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
All fans must still wear masks while at Doak Campbell Stadium, otherwise they’ll be asked to leave the event.

News

Day two of rapid testing at FAMU draws hundreds of appointments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Florida A&M’s new rapid COVID-19 testing is drawing in large crowds with hundreds of appointments made.

News

Day two of rapid testing at FAMU draws hundreds of appointments

Updated: 3 hours ago
FAMU officials say 800 appointments were scheduled on Thursday.

News

Deadly ‘sea wasp’ jellyfish found off coast of Panacea, heading to Smithsonian

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several box jellyfish have been found off the coast of Panacea, shocking the crew at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab who say it is a rare occurrence.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 16, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 15, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

FHSAA

Wakulla, JP II, Leon bring home district titles in volleyball

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Wakulla, St. John Paul II and Leon won their district championships in volleyball on Thursday.

GHSA

Lowndes volleyball falls short in region title match

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes volleyball team fell short in the Region 1-AAAAAAA championship match on Thursday.