Advertisement

France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into Friday’s incident outside Paris.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into Friday’s incident outside Paris.(Gray News)
By ELAINE GANLEY
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street on Friday and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official said.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said. The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d’Oise region northwest of Paris.

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun was shot to death by police about 600 meters (yards) from where the male teacher was killed. The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion “for a debate” about the caricatures, the police official told The Associated Press.

The official could not be named, not being authorized to discuss ongoing investigations.

It was the second terrorism-related incident since the opening of an ongoing trial on the newsroom massacre in Jan. 2015 at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The paper recently republished caricatures of the prophet. A young man from Pakistan was arrested after stabbing, outside the newspaper’s former offices, two people who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 negative; Patriots cancel practice over positive test, AP source says

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By BARRY WILNER
The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Father of 4 whose wife recently died wins $200K in Ky. Lottery

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell, WXIX
The win is bittersweet for Bryan Marsh of Elsmere, Kentucky, as he copes with the loss of his wife and cares for their four children alone.

National

Father of 4 whose wife recently died wins $200K in Ky. Lottery

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The win is bittersweet for Bryan Marsh of Elsmere, Kentucky, as he copes with the loss of his wife and cares for their four children alone.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

National

Blackburn on ACB hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Chris Christie expresses regret for not taking COVID seriously enough

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

12-year-old finds 69-million-year-old dinosaur fossil

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The boy and his father were hiking in Alberta in July when they found a very large bone.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.