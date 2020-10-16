FSU students no longer need negative COVID-19 tests before attending football games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says its students no longer need to test negative for coronavirus before attending home football games.

According to Rob Wilson of FSU Athletics, students no longer have to have a negative COVID-19 test the week before the game in order to request tickets. Students are still encouraged to get tested for coronavirus before attending games, FSU says.

All fans must still wear masks while at Doak Campbell Stadium, otherwise they’ll be asked to leave the event.

Tailgating is still not allowed, FSU says.

Wilson says there have been same changes to student seating: The Marching Chiefs will sit socially distanced in the north end zone, which is where students normally sit. Saturday’s game is the first time the entire band will be in attendance in the 2020 season.

“Despite this policy change, it remains crucial that everyone continues to abide by all safety guidelines on game day — and every day," FSU Athletic Director David Coburn says. "Continue to wear face coverings, comply with social distancing guidelines, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick.”

The Seminoles take on the UNC Tar Heels at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

