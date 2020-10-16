'He was the first person I connected with’: Bond between FAMU DRS quarterback, receiver goes beyond lines on the field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS quarterback Logan Barrett and wide receiver Josiah Turner have been built a strong bond during their time together as Baby Rattlers.

“I need big seasons out of them,” Head Coach Cedric Jones said. “I don’t expect less out of any of the seniors.”

So far, Barrett and Turner have lived up to the hype, forming a strong connection as an offensive tandem.

I got here from Texas because of Hurricane Harvey," Turner said. "He was the first person I connected with. We were on a 7-on-7 team together. He threw me a bunch of touchdowns. That’s my first memory of him.”

The bond is fueled by competition and respect, each wanting to compete against the other and get better in any way possible.

“It’s good,” Barrett said. “You’re friends off the field. You’re enemies on the field, until it’s game.”

“Sometimes he’ll give me some little eyes,” Turner said. “From years of practice, I know what those eyes mean; it means, ‘Go, go get the ball.’”

This summer before the season, Barrett and Turner dedicated extra time to work on routes and timing.

“Sometimes, me and him might throw routes, or for me to work on DB this year, I might have him do routes, and then afterwards, I’ll be at the FAMU Hill," Turner described. "I’m running hills getting that conditioning.”

“We’ve been working out,” Barrett continued. "Sometimes, we workout before practice and then come to practice. It’s just whenever we can work.”

The connection carries beyond the field and into the classroom.

“We got a lot of chemistry,” Barrett said. “I can always depend on him. He’s never going to give up on me.”

