Lowndes High football coach and wife test positive for COVID-19

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes High School head football coach Jamey DuBose and his wife Tracey Dubose have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a post from the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page.

This news comes after the Lowndes County School District announced Wednesday the football program was in quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

Coach DuBose is getting treatment at the hospital, according to the post. He says his symptoms have already improved, and he expects to be released soon.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from everyone," Coach DuBose says. "Please accept our apologies if we can’t respond to all of you right now.”

Tracey DuBose is recovering at home, according to the post.

“We miss our team/family," Coach DuBose says. "We will be back together soon and continue our ride to winning the 7A State Championship!”

The couple says they tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Statement from Coach Dubose: My wife and I tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. After consulting with the doctor,... Posted by Lowndes Vikings Football on Friday, October 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.