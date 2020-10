TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes volleyball team fell short in the Region 1-AAAAAAA championship match on Thursday.

The Vikings defeated Camden County in the semifinal, 3-0, before falling in the title match, 3-0, to Tift County.

Lowndes will be the #2 seed for the region in next week’s state tournament.

