Rickards stuns Godby with last-second touchdown in 16-12 win

By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards defeated Godby on a last-second touchdown in an instant classic at Gene Cox Stadium on Thursday for a 16-12 win.

Rickards quarterback Michael Townsed found Greg Turner Jr. to give Rickards the lead with 4.1 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 on the season while the Cougars suffer their first loss and fall to 2-1.

You can watch highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

