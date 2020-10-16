Sabal Palm Elementary School hosts “Color Me Pink” run for students to raise breast cancer awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday was the final day of Sabal Palm Elementary School’s “Paint the Palm Pink” week for breast cancer awareness; the week ended with a “Color Me Pink Run” for students.

Teachers say it’s an important cause that also gives the children a sense of normalcy, as well as a fun activity they’ve looked forward to all week

“We’re doing a pink celebration!” said second grader Nina Albert. “Pink is my favorite color.”

“Today we are wrapping up our week’s activities to celebrate breast cancer awareness,” explained Principal Anicia Robinson. “We’re doing a color run, and we’re painting the palm pink as you can tell! So we have everything pink, we have sweet treats for all the students.”

Albert says her favorite part was getting to run.

“I get to get some exercise in!” she said.

Students received goodie bags with pink popcorn, pink gummies, pink Starbust, pink lollipops, and pink lemonade.

Employees also decorated the school throughout the week with pink balloons and inspirational messages.

“Everybody’s kind of chipping in to make it a big deal,” said Robinson. “It also gives us a chance to honor Miss Sabal Palm; this week it’s our fifth grade teacher who is a survivor, our breast cancer survivor. With COVID going on, there haven’t really been a lot of activities, so we’ve been meeting with our wonderful staff here, and wanted to do something big.”

