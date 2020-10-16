Traffic signal up and and running at intersection of Talpeco Road and North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new traffic light and turning lane is officially up and running at the intersection of Talpeco Road and North Monroe Street.

This comes after multiple fatal car crashes over the past few years.

Residents say the new traffic light has been a long time coming.

“People taking chances and trying to get out and make turns and go wherever they are headed, that’s very dangerous and so having this traffic light certainly is going to make a big difference and also I’m sure that it will in the long and short terms save lives,” said Jerome Jones.

The Florida Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution when approaching the intersection.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.