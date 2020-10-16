Wakulla, JP II, Leon bring home district titles in volleyball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla, St. John Paul II and Leon won their district championships in volleyball on Thursday.

Wakulla defeated Arnold in straight sets, 3-0.

JP II needed five sets to defeat Aucilla Christian, 3-2. This was the first loss of the season for the Warriors

Leon and Chiles met for the third time this season and, for the third time, Leon won. The Lions won in four sets, 3-1.

