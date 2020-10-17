Cooking with Will - Breakfast Ramen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to tell us his recipe for Breakfast Ramen.

Breakfast Ramen

1 pkg of ramen, no flavor pack

1 carton vegetable broth

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 cup water

A vegetable medley

1. Cook the ramen according to the package directions in the broth, soy sauce and water.

2. Toss with the vegetables

Buttery, Parmesan, pepper noodles

1 package of long strand noodles

1 stick of butter

2 cups of Parmesan cheese

1/4 black pepper

1. Cook the pasta according to the box

2. Mix the butter with 1 cup of the pasta water

3. Add the noodles and cheese and stir of 90 seconds

Slow cooker lasagna

1 lb. ground beef

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 t salt

2 15 ou. jars Spaghetti Sauce

1 6 ou can tomato paste

1 16 ou pkg. Lasagna Noodles

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 cups cottage cheese

1/2 c grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. parsley flakes

1 Lb. Mozzarella Cheese, thinly sliced

Dash Black Pepper

1. Brown meat in lg. skillet. Drain off excess fat. Add garlic & salt. Simmer 3-5 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. min.

2. Stir in spaghetti sauce & tomato paste. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10- 15 min.

3. Boil lasagna noodles as directed on package.

4. Combine eggs, cottage cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley, and pepper. Blend well.

5. In a slow cooker. arrange a layer of lasagna. Top with meat mixture. Add third layer of lasagna, mozzarella cheese, and layer of sauce.

6. Bake on low for 6 hours and serve.

Kugel

2 bricks cream cheese

16 oz sour cream

8 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 stick of butter

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 vanilla extract

1 lb egg noodles

2 cups crushed corn flakes

1. Cook egg noodles

2. Combine everything except the noodles and corn flakes in a blender and toss mixture with the pasta

3. Place in 13X9 baking dish top with corn flakes

4. Bake covered at 350 for 35 minuets

5. Remove cover and bake for 15-20

6. Let sit for 20 minutes before serving.

