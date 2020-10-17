Advertisement

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week. Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms," said Mullen in a statement released on twitter. "I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed. I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community gave navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe.”

Mullens positive test comes after 23 players and two staff members on the Gators football team tested positive earlier in the week.

RELATED STORY: Gators game vs LSU moved to Dec 12 due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Gators game against LSU originally scheduled to Saturday was moved to Dec. 12. Florida’s game on Oct 24 against Missouri was also rescheduled and will now be played on Oct 31.

RELATED STORY: Florida Gators' game against Missouri postponed until Oct 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

