Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, October 17th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening. It was a beautiful Saturday all across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the upper 70s with a few low 80s across the region. It was a beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Tonight we’ll be mostly clear with a couple of clouds building in late tonight. Temperatures will be cool in the low 60s.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will gradually clear out by the afternoon and we’ll have a partly sunny sky across the region. Isolated showers are also possible in the east tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s.

There are two tropical disturbances to watch in the Atlantic basin. The first is just to the east of Bermuda and has a 90 percent chance for development in the next five days. The second disturbance is in the Caribbean and has a 30 percent chance for development in the next 5 days.

Next week, chances for scattered showers return by mid-week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are also expected to rise back into the mid-80s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

NOAA: Warmer, drier pattern expected winter 2020-21

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The winter in the Big Bend and South Georgia may be a dry and warm one, increasing the threat of a drought.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Update - Saturday, Oct. 17 - Morning Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The weekend started off cool and pleasant, but will it stick around for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 15.

Forecast

Hannah’s Thursday morning forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the eastern half of the viewing area.

Forecast

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 14, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 14.