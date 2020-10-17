Hannah’s Saturday, October 17th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening. It was a beautiful Saturday all across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the upper 70s with a few low 80s across the region. It was a beautiful day to spend some time outside.

Tonight we’ll be mostly clear with a couple of clouds building in late tonight. Temperatures will be cool in the low 60s.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will gradually clear out by the afternoon and we’ll have a partly sunny sky across the region. Isolated showers are also possible in the east tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s.

There are two tropical disturbances to watch in the Atlantic basin. The first is just to the east of Bermuda and has a 90 percent chance for development in the next five days. The second disturbance is in the Caribbean and has a 30 percent chance for development in the next 5 days.

Next week, chances for scattered showers return by mid-week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are also expected to rise back into the mid-80s.

