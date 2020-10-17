Longtime Camilla firefighter dies on duty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year veteran of the Camilla Fire Department died while on duty Saturday morning, the agency announced on Facebook.

Captain Keith Obrian Williams was found unresponsive by other firefighters. They began life-saving efforts but they were unsuccessful. Williams was 54.

The Facebook post notes Williams was the father of five adult children. Funeral plans are now underway.

Specific details surrounding Williams' death were not released in the post.

