Advertisement

Longtime Camilla firefighter dies on duty

Camilla Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. 54-year-old Keith Williams died while on duty, the agency announced.
Camilla Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. 54-year-old Keith Williams died while on duty, the agency announced.(WCTV)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year veteran of the Camilla Fire Department died while on duty Saturday morning, the agency announced on Facebook.

Captain Keith Obrian Williams was found unresponsive by other firefighters. They began life-saving efforts but they were unsuccessful. Williams was 54.

The Facebook post notes Williams was the father of five adult children. Funeral plans are now underway.

Specific details surrounding Williams' death were not released in the post.

Captain Keith Obrian Williams, 54, a Firefighter with the Camilla Fire Department, passed away while on duty during the...

Posted by Camilla Fire Department on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

Goodwill Halloween Costumes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Goodwill joins the Good Morning Show to discuss their Halloween sales.

Weather

NOAA: Warmer, drier pattern expected winter 2020-21

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The winter in the Big Bend and South Georgia may be a dry and warm one, increasing the threat of a drought.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Update - Saturday, Oct. 17 - Morning Update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The weekend started off cool and pleasant, but will it stick around for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 17, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 16, 2020.

Latest News

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 17, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Seminoles

Seminoles seek first conference win of the year against #5 Tar Heels

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
For the first time since the end of the 2005 season, Florida State is facing a second-consecutive Top 5 opponent as the #5 North Carolina Tar Heels stroll into Doak Campbell Stadium for a primetime clash.

News

Downtown Improvement Authority hosts sold-out drive-in movie at Civic Center

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Downtown Improvement Authority is hosting the first of what leaders hope will be many socially distanced events on Friday night: a drive-in movie at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

News

Sabal Palm Elementary School hosts “Color Me Pink” run for students to raise breast cancer awareness

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Friday was the final day of Sabal Palm Elementary School’s “Paint the Palm Pink” week for breast cancer awareness; the week ended with a “Color Me Pink Run” for students.

News

Comparing TPD’s use of force policies to nationwide recommendations ahead of the Inspector General’s audit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The goal of the audit is to identify the best practices that can be used to evaluate TPD’s use of force and ensure the current policy is consistent with modern policing practices around the country.Commissioners also decided to do a second audit, which will focus on officer training.

News

'Color me Pink' run raises breast cancer awareness

Updated: 22 hours ago
Friday was the final day of Sabal Palm Elementary School’s “Paint the Palm Pink” week for breast cancer awareness.