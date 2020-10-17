Advertisement

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 94-year-old Michigan woman went more than the extra mile to vote in this year’s election.

In fact, Mildred Madison traveled over 300 miles to make sure her vote was counted.

“Vote, but know who you are voting for and why,” she said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote in any election since she was 21 years old.

She was married at 17 and has four children, but that never slowed her down.

Madison has spent her life devoted to improving the community. She has volunteered at her children’s school and became the president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person,” Madison said.

In 2006, she worked to help improve the absentee ballot process in her community.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the chance to vote,” she said.

Madison is staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to Detroit so that she could vote.

Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults to vote.

Copyright 2020 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

National Politics

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

Latest News

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: October 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Seminoles

Seminoles seek first conference win of the year against #5 Tar Heels

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
For the first time since the end of the 2005 season, Florida State is facing a second-consecutive Top 5 opponent as the #5 North Carolina Tar Heels stroll into Doak Campbell Stadium for a primetime clash.

National

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

News

Downtown Improvement Authority hosts sold-out drive-in movie at Civic Center

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Downtown Improvement Authority is hosting the first of what leaders hope will be many socially distanced events on Friday night: a drive-in movie at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

News

Sabal Palm Elementary School hosts “Color Me Pink” run for students to raise breast cancer awareness

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Friday was the final day of Sabal Palm Elementary School’s “Paint the Palm Pink” week for breast cancer awareness; the week ended with a “Color Me Pink Run” for students.

News

Comparing TPD’s use of force policies to nationwide recommendations ahead of the Inspector General’s audit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The goal of the audit is to identify the best practices that can be used to evaluate TPD’s use of force and ensure the current policy is consistent with modern policing practices around the country.Commissioners also decided to do a second audit, which will focus on officer training.