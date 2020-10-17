Pinpoint Weather Update - Saturday, Oct. 17 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a very cool Saturday morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia. High pressure centered to the north across the Southeast was bringing a northerly flow, pushing in the drier and cooler weather. But that high will shift to the northeast on Saturday, and the flow will become more northeasterly. Rain chances will stay well to the east near the Northeast Florida coast, but the viewing area will stay dry Saturday. The sky will be mostly sunny with highs reaching into the mid 70s to near 80.

The increased moisture from the wind switch will increase our low temperatures into the 60s for the remainder of the next seven days with highs in the 80s and a partly cloudy sky. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be at 20% starting Tuesday and increase to 30% starting Thursday.

