Seminoles seek first conference win of the year against #5 Tar Heels

Florida State's linebacker Ro'Derrick Hoskins wraps up North Carolina running back T.J. Logan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since the end of the 2005 season, Florida State is facing a second-consecutive Top 5 opponent as the #5 North Carolina Tar Heels stroll into Doak Campbell Stadium for a primetime clash.

Saturday marks the third meeting between the two programs since the 2010 season and the Heels have won each of the previous two games: A 37-35 win in Tallahassee in 2010 and a 37-35 victory, again in Tallahassee, in 2016.

Despite their loss last week in South Bend against Notre Dame, FSU played maybe their most complete game against FBS level competition of the season and it was most evident in defending the pass.

Against ND, FSU allowed a season-best 201 yards through the air against the Irish’s Ian Book, and they’ll need an equally-stingy effort against former Florida-State commit Sam Howell and the Heels offense, who are averaging 259 yards in the air. Howell himself is averaging 9.4 yards per passing attempt.

As positive as the news is against the passing attack, the news is not so great against the rush: FSU continued to struggle stopping the run, allowing 350 yards on the ground last week and was unable to generate consistent pressure against Book.

If FSU garners a victory, it’ll be their first win against the Heels since 2009 and their first home victory over UNC since 2004.

Below will be a running log of the game, as in years past: We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. It will be fun. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

