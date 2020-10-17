Tallahassee Women’s March: women’s rights activists protest downtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, dozens of women’s rights activists marched in downtown Tallahassee, marching from the Florida Supreme Court to the federal courthouse.

They marched to celebrate the life and legacy of late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and protest the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Activists tell WCTV they hope their voice is being heard.

“I wanted to make sure I didn’t miss an opportunity to show people and to show the next generation that my voice matters, that my voice matters and I think it’s also important for us women to show that we are in this together, and that together we can make our voices heard and our interests known,” said Lisa Nickerson.

The Tallahassee Women’s March was one of more than 300 marches set to take place across the country on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.