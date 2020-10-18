Advertisement

Food drive feeds thousands

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple organizations from all across the state gave back on Saturday morning. They fed over a thousand families. The drive hoped to inspire, but also pour back into the community.

Food by the thousands, filled the empty bellies of those on the Southside. Eli Hendricks, the Pastor of Lifeway Community Church, shares, “We live in the Capitol City and roughly 30 thousand people and we need all hands on deck we need all boots on the ground.”

And he, along with other organizations in participation, believe that work starts with congregations, not just in Tallahassee but across Florida.

“For so long we have confined church activities to the four walls of a building," Pastor Hendricks said. "Well today marks the start of getting outside of the building and meeting the true felt needs of our community.”

Manny Arisso, the Senior Pastor of Open Vessels Ministry, traveled all the way from Miami to assist.

“Together we can conquer what is happening today, the lack of food, the needs of the people, together we can come together as one and do it all,” Arisso said.

Farm Share, Sacred Heart, the Department of Children and Families, the City of Tallahassee, and Governor’s office provided milk, cheese, chicken and more, to those who need it most.

“32304 ZIP code is one of the most deprived areas in our state as far as food disparities," said Sam Carter, the Distribution Coordinator at Farm Share. "We want to make sure our promise zone areas in the community have access to fresh fruits and vegetables in the community, and resources.”

With every box, they hope to spread hope and opportunity across the sunshine state.

“We are here to serve you," Arisso said.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

Good News Outreach

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Executive Director of Good News Outreach, Donald Parks, joins the Good Morning Show to discuss their upcoming Prayer Breakfast next Saturday.

News

Local nine year old, recognized for act of goodwill

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tallahassee fourth grader, Sophia Warfel, received national recognition, all for a deed from the heart.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a warmer start to the day, but will the warmer weather stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Sunday forecast.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 17, 2020.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminoles escape second half scare, garner first ACC win in 31-28 victory over #5 Tar Heels

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The victory for FSU is the program’s first over a Top 5 team since defeating #5 Notre Dame 31-27 on October 18, 2014, a game also played at Doak.

Florida State vs. #5 North Carolina

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Tallahassee Women’s March: women’s rights activists protest downtown

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Dozens of women’s rights activists marched in downtown Tallahassee to celebrate the life and legacy of late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and protest the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Football

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mullen said he is self-isolating from his family

News

Longtime Camilla firefighter dies on duty

Updated: 19 hours ago
Camilla Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. 54-year-old Keith Williams died while on duty, the agency announced.

Consumer

Goodwill Halloween Costumes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Goodwill joins the Good Morning Show to discuss their Halloween sales.