Food drive feeds thousands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple organizations from all across the state gave back on Saturday morning. They fed over a thousand families. The drive hoped to inspire, but also pour back into the community.

Food by the thousands, filled the empty bellies of those on the Southside. Eli Hendricks, the Pastor of Lifeway Community Church, shares, “We live in the Capitol City and roughly 30 thousand people and we need all hands on deck we need all boots on the ground.”

And he, along with other organizations in participation, believe that work starts with congregations, not just in Tallahassee but across Florida.

“For so long we have confined church activities to the four walls of a building," Pastor Hendricks said. "Well today marks the start of getting outside of the building and meeting the true felt needs of our community.”

Manny Arisso, the Senior Pastor of Open Vessels Ministry, traveled all the way from Miami to assist.

“Together we can conquer what is happening today, the lack of food, the needs of the people, together we can come together as one and do it all,” Arisso said.

Farm Share, Sacred Heart, the Department of Children and Families, the City of Tallahassee, and Governor’s office provided milk, cheese, chicken and more, to those who need it most.

“32304 ZIP code is one of the most deprived areas in our state as far as food disparities," said Sam Carter, the Distribution Coordinator at Farm Share. "We want to make sure our promise zone areas in the community have access to fresh fruits and vegetables in the community, and resources.”

With every box, they hope to spread hope and opportunity across the sunshine state.

“We are here to serve you," Arisso said.

