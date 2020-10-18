Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, October 18th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We had a beautiful Sunday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with lots of sunshine. It was a little warm with temperatures back in the mid-80s.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the mid-60s.

We’ll start the work week with lots of sunshine across the Big Bend and South Georgia and temperatures in the low 60s. Sunshine will stick around for the afternoon with little to no chances for rain. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. It’ll be one of those days when you’ll need a light jacket in the morning, but not in the afternoon.

There are still two disturbances to watch in the tropics. One to the southeast of Bermuda with a 90% chance for development and another in the Caribbean with a 20% chance for development.

Chances for afternoon showers increase by the middle of the week as more moisture drifts into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures are also expected to stay in the mid-80s throughout the week. Even though cloud cover will also increase by midweek. We’ll still have some sunshine across the region.

