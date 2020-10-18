Advertisement

Lowndes Coach DuBose home from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Lowndes High School head football coach Jamey DuBose and his wife Tracey Dubose have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a post from the Lowndes Vikings Football Facebook page.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes Head Football Coach Jamey DuBose has returned from the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The School announced it’s head coach had tested positive on Wednesday in a Facebook post on Friday.

In a statement put out by DuBose on Twitter, the coach thanking the Lowndes community for it’s love and prayers as well as the doctors and nurses that cared for him at South Georgia Medical Center.

The school announced a quarantine of the football program “out of an abundance of caution” on Wednesday, with the Viking’s marching band entering quarantine the next day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

