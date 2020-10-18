Lowndes Coach DuBose home from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes Head Football Coach Jamey DuBose has returned from the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The School announced it’s head coach had tested positive on Wednesday in a Facebook post on Friday.

In a statement put out by DuBose on Twitter, the coach thanking the Lowndes community for it’s love and prayers as well as the doctors and nurses that cared for him at South Georgia Medical Center.

The school announced a quarantine of the football program “out of an abundance of caution” on Wednesday, with the Viking’s marching band entering quarantine the next day.

