Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 18 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was about 5 to 10 degrees warmer across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning. There were also more clouds, but it was still a nice start to Sunday. It will warm up Sunday into the upper 70s to the lower 80s for the high temperature with a very slight chance of a stray shower near the I-75 corridor.

Rain chances will slowly climb through the work week as moisture continues to move into the region, raising low temperatures into the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. There also may be enough energy and instability for an isolated thunderstorm. Otherwise, no big changes in weather patterns are not anticipated for much of the week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.