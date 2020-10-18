Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 18 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was about 5 to 10 degrees warmer across most of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning. There were also more clouds, but it was still a nice start to Sunday. It will warm up Sunday into the upper 70s to the lower 80s for the high temperature with a very slight chance of a stray shower near the I-75 corridor.

Rain chances will slowly climb through the work week as moisture continues to move into the region, raising low temperatures into the 60s with highs in the mid 80s. There also may be enough energy and instability for an isolated thunderstorm. Otherwise, no big changes in weather patterns are not anticipated for much of the week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a warmer start to the day, but will the warmer weather stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, October 17th evening update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will gradually clear out by the afternoon and we’ll have a partly sunny sky across the region. Isolated showers are also possible in the east tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s.

Weather

NOAA: Warmer, drier pattern expected winter 2020-21

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The winter in the Big Bend and South Georgia may be a dry and warm one, increasing the threat of a drought.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Update - Saturday, Oct. 17 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The weekend started off cool and pleasant, but will it stick around for the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Saturday forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: Oct. 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 15.

Forecast

Hannah’s Thursday morning forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the eastern half of the viewing area.