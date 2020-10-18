Advertisement

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Nurse and cancer survivor shares her story for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Nurse and cancer survivor shares her story for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor is sharing her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.

Denna Hunter is one of hundreds of thousands of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

Denna, a registered nurse at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was in her early 30s and 34 weeks pregnant with her second child when she discovered a lump in her breast.

“So what if this isn’t a clogged milk duct, what could it be? And of course, as being a healthcare professional, I knew that option of cancer was certainly a possibility,” said Denna.

Denna had to undergo a biopsy and later she found the news.

“I got a call later that evening that when I driving my two year old to ballet class that of course my biopsy came back as malignant,” she said.

One of Denna’s doctors, Dr. Karen Russel says gestational breast cancer is more common than we think.

“We define it as during pregnancy the year post-partum as well as during breast feeding. One in 3000 of those women are diagnosed with breast cancer during that time period and so she was part of that group being diagnosed in her third trimester,” said Dr. Russell, an oncologist at TMH’s Cancer Center.

Denna’s doctors had to induce labor and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and after his birth began her first rounds of chemotherapy.

“Knowing that I was induced so I could start chemo was a bittersweet moment. I was really excited to meet my baby but then I knew I had this whole battle that I was getting ready to fight,” said Denna.

During her battle with breast cancer and while undergoing chemo, Denna was able to keep most of her hair with an innovative tool, a cooling cap.

“After I got my infusion port put in I had big stitches and my two year old saw that and she just lost it she was so upset, seeing those incisions with stitches and I was thinking how is she going to react when mommy loses all her hair,” said Denna. “I had to change this cap on my head every 20 minutes so that my scalp would continuously stay negative 35 degrees during my chemo.”

Denna says the cap helped her change her outlook on battling cancer.

Today, Denna tells WCTV that she is in “cautious remission” and while she still has to get checkups every few months, there is now no evidence of cancer in her body.

And get this, Denna gave birth to her third child, a baby girl on July 8th of 2020.

The date is two days after her two year chemo anniversary.

Denna is encouraging women that if they are too young to get a mammogram that they make sure they do self-exams every month.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lowndes Coach DuBose home from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Lowndes Head Football Coach Jamey DuBose has returned from the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Seminoles

Upon Further Review: Takeaways from FSU’s win over UNC

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Florida State earned its first ACC win of the season, beating No. 5 North Carolina 31-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday.

Consumer

Good News Outreach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Executive Director of Good News Outreach, Donald Parks, joins the Good Morning Show to discuss their upcoming Prayer Breakfast next Saturday.

News

Food drive feeds thousands

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Multiple organizations from all across the state gave back on Saturday morning. They fed over a thousand families.

Latest News

News

Local nine year old, recognized for act of goodwill

Updated: 9 hours ago
Tallahassee fourth grader, Sophia Warfel, received national recognition, all for a deed from the heart.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a warmer start to the day, but will the warmer weather stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the Sunday forecast.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 18, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 17, 2020.

Seminoles

Seminoles escape second half scare, garner first ACC win in 31-28 victory over #5 Tar Heels

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The victory for FSU is the program’s first over a Top 5 team since defeating #5 Notre Dame 31-27 on October 18, 2014, a game also played at Doak.

Florida State vs. #5 North Carolina

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Tallahassee Women’s March: women’s rights activists protest downtown

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Dozens of women’s rights activists marched in downtown Tallahassee to celebrate the life and legacy of late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and protest the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.