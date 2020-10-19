3rd man arrested in connection to Gadsden County homicide

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a third suspect in connection to a Greensboro homicide from Sept. 24.

Vershan “Teacher Man” Mathews is now in custody, GCSO says.

A joint investigation between GCSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement led to the arrest of two other suspects On Friday, Oct. 16. GCSO, FDLE, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Tallahassee Police Department conducted a raid in the Sawdust Community in Gadsden County to search for the suspects.

Lenvontae Brown and Chavez Street were arrested in Friday’s raid, GCSO says.

“My heart goes out to the family of this senseless crime as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one,” stated, Sheriff Morris A Young. “I hope this family can find some peace in this arrest and know we never gave up on finding justice for their family.”

All three suspects are at the Gadsden County Jail.

If you have tips for GCSO, reach out to them at 850-627-9233. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

