Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.
Javon Washington, 2, was abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday.

Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

Washington has threatened to harm Javon and himself, authorities said. Javon is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 lbs. Phoenix Washington is a Black man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door, with Michigan plates EFM6569.

If seen please call Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or 911.

