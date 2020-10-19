City’s Vacant to Vibrant program creates urban Farm in the Bond community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vacant lot on Kissimmee Street is now the first “City Farm TLH;” the urban farm is part of the City of Tallahassee’s Vacant to Vibrant program.

City Commissioners broke ground on the project at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The program is partially funded by a $150,000 Knight Foundation grant and will be farmer-led, teaching community members crop management and sustainable farming practices.

“It’s a twofold process of getting food to those places who can financially support the program, and then getting food to those individuals here in the community that deserve and could very much use nutrient dense food,” said Sundiata El, the farm manager and head of Compost Community.

The project also fits with the Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan, getting more green spaces and entrepreneurial opportunities in the neighborhood.

“The spirit behind this is, you feed somebody in their need. But you also teach them how to grow their own food,” said Abena Ojetayo, the Director of Housing and Community Resilience for the City.

The garden is currently mostly mulch, compost, and sprouts; it will soon host fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables.

City Farm TLH includes partnerships with TCC and the FAMU Small Business Development Center.

“We’ll be instructing students on different crop management practices, and sustainable farming concepts,” said local farmer Sarah Bardolph.

The Bond Neighborhood sits in a food desert, with few grocery stores nearby. Bardolph says that makes the farm all the more important.

“If you’re going to the grocery store on foot, you may end up just going to say, a Dollar General, or a convenience store where there’s not fresh produce options,” she said.

Bardolph explained that the pilot farm in the Bond neighborhood is part of a multiphase project, including an Urban Farmer Training Program partnered with the Wakulla Environmental Institute, through Tallahassee Community College, developing a certification program. She says there will also be a partnership with the FAMY Small Business Development Center for entrepreneurial training, and hopefully paid apprenticeships over time.

“The program is not just a community garden where we’ll be feeding people, but it’s a training ground to help find individuals who are interested in urban farming, take them through a series of courses and trainings, to get them completely up to date on what it takes to run a small farm that they can actually make money off of,” said El.

“In 2021, we will have 15 volunteers that come in and we are creating a new certificate program on business incubation for farms in urban farm settings,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Some of the produce will be sold to restaurants to help fund the program.

“We need support. We need help from different sectors of our community, private sector, public sector, to bring resources to fund these types of projects,” said El.

Nearby residents are already excited about the possibilities.

Anthony Jones volunteered in the days leading up to the groundbreaking, assisting with digging and planting for six hours.

“I didn’t really know what I was getting into, till they was like, well we’re starting this farming thing. And I was like well hey, I’ve been doing that almost all my life!” said Jones.

Jones says he’s originally from Georgia and has lived in Bond for about two years; he believes the farm could be perfect for him and was excited to hear about it happening in an urban area.

“This is new where you guys are actually planting. And it’s real exciting to see that the City is actually doing something,” said Jones.

The garden currently has two varieties of mustard greens, three varieties of kale, two varieties of collard greens, two varieties of cabbage (green and red), broccoli, and different herbs (oregano, parsley, chives). El says arugula and swiss chard will be planted soon as well.

For the entrepreneurial training program, residents living in the Bond community will be giving precedence.

The City team leading the project will be at the Southside Farmer’s Market on November 12th to answer questions about the program; you can find more information here.

