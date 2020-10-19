Advertisement

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates but especially so for President Donald Trump, who moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year. A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House over former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Under state law, counties can offer up to two weeks of early voting and many do, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and other population centers. Large counties offer multiple sites and all counties allow those who have received mail-in ballots to drop them off. The latest a county can start early voting is Saturday.

About 2.5 million mail-in ballots have already been cast, with Democrats returning 1.2 million and Republicans about 755,000 as of Sunday. Non-affiliated voters and third-party members make up the rest. The number of mail-in votes is already approaching the 2.7 million cast in 2016 when Republicans had a 70,000-vote margin on returns. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state by about 113,000 votes. No Republican has won the presidency without winning Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

Florida Republicans have said they aren’t worried about the mail-in gap, believing any advantage Biden gets will be swamped by Trump supporters casting in-person ballots starting this week and on Election Day. They believe Democrats are “cannibalizing” their own votes — moving in-person voters to mail-in without increasing their overall support. They point to their increased voter registration, which narrowed the Democrats' lead to 134,000, down 327,000 four years ago.

Long lines have plagued early voting sites in Georgia and other states, but Florida county elections supervisors have said they expect lines to move smoothly.

Some elections in Florida have been won on the thinnest of margins, becoming the center of intense focus during recounts of ballots — including the 2000 presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore. The recount drew a chaotic slew of court challenges that ultimately ended with U.S. Supreme Court halting further recounting, deciding the race for Bush.

Elections officials are predicting that between mail-in ballots and early voting, about 70% of the ballots expected will be cast before Election Day. The state allows those ballots to be processed, but the actual count remains secret until after the polls close Nov. 3.

Counties must end early voting by Nov. 1. Mail-in ballots, with few exceptions, must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

National Politics

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

National

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

News

Tallahassee musical apprenticeship program helps youth find their passion

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 18, 2020.

National

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

News

Warrior on the River and TLH Live Music Charity Group offer music apprenticeship

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

News

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor is sharing her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.