Florida State reports 27 new COVID-19 cases from latest week of testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 out of 2,031 tests conducted from October 11-17.

FSU says 26 students and one employee tested positive, resulting in a 1.33% positivity rate.

In total, the university has reported 1,585 COVID-19 cases - 1,549 students and 36 employees - out of 26,358 total tests conducted by the school, beginning August 2.

The school is reporting an overall positivity rate of 6.01%.

