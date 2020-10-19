Advertisement

Florida State reports 27 new COVID-19 cases from latest week of testing

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 out of 2,031 tests conducted from October 11-17.

FSU says 26 students and one employee tested positive, resulting in a 1.33% positivity rate.

In total, the university has reported 1,585 COVID-19 cases - 1,549 students and 36 employees - out of 26,358 total tests conducted by the school, beginning August 2.

The school is reporting an overall positivity rate of 6.01%.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 3 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.