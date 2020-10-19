Florida State reports 27 new COVID-19 cases from latest week of testing
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 out of 2,031 tests conducted from October 11-17.
FSU says 26 students and one employee tested positive, resulting in a 1.33% positivity rate.
In total, the university has reported 1,585 COVID-19 cases - 1,549 students and 36 employees - out of 26,358 total tests conducted by the school, beginning August 2.
The school is reporting an overall positivity rate of 6.01%.
