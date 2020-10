TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University President John Thrasher has tweeted that he and his wife, Jean, have been cleared by the Florida Department of Health after both tested positive for COVID-19.

I am happy to share that Jean and I were cleared Friday by the Florida DOH after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and we are resuming many of our regular activities. We are feeling good and appreciate all the prayers and well wishes! — President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) October 19, 2020

FSU released a statement on October 6 saying the couple had tested positive for COVID-19.

