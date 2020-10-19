High early voting turnout in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday was the first day of early voting in Leon County. There was an unprecedented turnout, as thousands showed up to the polls to cast their vote.

As of right 5:20 p.m. on Monday, 39,628 ballots have been cast in Leon County.

Out of 10 voting locations across the county, long lines remain throughout the day at the Northeast Branch Library. Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley tells WCTV that Monday averaged roughly 100 voters per hour, but that did not stop voters from showing up.

Carla Whitlock was in line with her nine-month-old baby in her arms waiting for roughly two hours. She says she is just glad she could make it out, “It is worth it, it is your future it is everyone’s future and you have to do what you need to to make it count.”

Lines we’re at their longest on Monday, a sight that has never before been seen by frequent early voters like Judy Bergantino, “There’s just maybe a short line in the lobby it was never like this.”

Earley furthers, “It’s much much, much higher than usually, but I think people are really motivated this year.”

Those at the Northeast Branch, like Bergantino, share that it is their civic duty, “I believe Americans are paying a lot of attention to this election and there seem to very strong feelings one way or the other and I am just thrilled that Americans are exercising their rights.”

And over at the courthouse, voters like Betty Kendrick cast their ballot for the first time ever in person, “I didn’t have nothing else to do today, so today was my day to vote earlier.”

Her son, Kenneth Bryan, says he wanted to go himself, for the convenience, “It only takes about five, ten minutes of your time and you do your due diligence.”

Others, like Donald Lawrence, showed up to the polls because he believes it’s more secure, “I trust it more to come out in person.”

Mother Sarah Matlow says she has voted in previous elections both in person and by mail. But she finds casting your vote at the precinct is more reliable, “This one just seemed important enough that I really wanted to do it in person.”

Crystal Couch was at the Perry Branch and says the one sentiment that rings true throughout the county, “If you want your vote to count, come out and vote.”

Lawerence furthers, “It is worth it to get it done, make sure you get it done.”

Matlow expresses, “As long as it is being sent in, just do it!”

Early voting lasts throughout November 1.

