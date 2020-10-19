Hundreds gather in Tifton to celebrate Alazia Johnson’s life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Family, friends and the community alike gathered for 9-year-old Alazia Johnson’s funeral services Saturday after she tragically had her life taken on Oct. 6.

Hundreds of people gathered at New Life Church in Tifton for Ally’s funeral, and those who knew her say they feel they have lost a big part of themselves.

“Everybody’s like accepting it as if it’s they’re child. So like everybody feels like they have lost their own child,” said Gregory Wooden.

Wooden said he met Ally and her friends in their neighborhood, and when they told him they wanted to get some money for their families, he gave them jobs to earn it.

“So I ended up giving them a job to just keep the neighborhood clean. So they would just walk around and pick up trash and that’s how they would make their money." said Wooden.

Ally’s reach has even affected people outside her neighborhood, touching others in the community who have heard her story.

“I don’t know her, it’s just like once I heard about it, it was just really sad so it just really touched me," explained Tifton resident Lakeisha Tripplett.

Johnson inspired Tripplett so much that she wrote and performed a song in her honor at the funeral, saying Ally reminded her of her own past.

“What inspired me to do the song is cause my mom had died and the same thing happened to my mom, and so I feel really sad and bad about it," shared Tripplett.

Wooden says while he is sad now, he hopes time will allow him to learn to keep moving forward for Ally.

“One of our little troopers is gone so it won’t feel right, right now so eventually time heals all, so eventually it’ll get back to normal," explained Wooden.

Ally’s parents say they can’t thank the community enough for the constant love and support they’ve shown them during one of the toughest times in their lives.

