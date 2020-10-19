Advertisement

Leon County jail sees another spike in COVID-19 cases

(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of inmates inside the Leon County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Shade McMillian, three inmates tested positive last week, forcing a pod to be locked down in quarantine. Subsequent testing revealed 69 inmates with the virus, although many of those are asymptomatic, Deputy McMillian said.

This is the second coronavirus spike inside the facility, after nearly the same number of inmates were infected back in July and August. That number had dwindled to zero before this latest spike, McMillian said.

He said three inmates are currently being monitored in the medical facility, but their cases weren’t “serious.”

The sheriff’s office said there are plenty of face masks available to inmates, but deputies can’t force inmates to wear them. Instead, McMillian said they were “highly encouraged.”

Earlier this summer, several family members and former inmates expressed concern about the conditions inside the jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Are mail ballots the new hanging chads?

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Mail ballots could be the hanging chad of 2020.

State

Late drop box guidance puts pressure on election officials

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
In a last-minute memo sent to Supervisors of Elections, Governor Ron DeSantis has said all mail ballot drop-off boxes must be staffed at all times.

Coronavirus

FSU Pres. Thrasher and wife ‘cleared’ by Department of Health following COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Florida State University President John Thrasher has tweeted that he and his wife, Jean, have been cleared by the Florida Department of Health after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Florida State reports 27 new COVID-19 cases from latest week of testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
FSU says 26 students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week, resulting in a 1.33% positivity rate.

Latest News

News

Judge denies Magbanua’s request to await trial at home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Katherine Magbanua — one of three people accused of killing FSU law professor Dan Markel — had asked to be released from jail to await trial at home.

News

Voter registration numbers: 7 takeaways

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
Here are seven takeaways as Florida is again a key state in the battle for the White House.

News

Wakulla County man arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Joshua Cerwin faces three counts of possession of child pornography, WCSO says.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

3rd man arrested in connection to Gadsden County homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Vershan “Teacher Man” Matthews is now in custody, GCSO says.