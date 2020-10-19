Leon County jail sees another spike in COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of inmates inside the Leon County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Shade McMillian, three inmates tested positive last week, forcing a pod to be locked down in quarantine. Subsequent testing revealed 69 inmates with the virus, although many of those are asymptomatic, Deputy McMillian said.

This is the second coronavirus spike inside the facility, after nearly the same number of inmates were infected back in July and August. That number had dwindled to zero before this latest spike, McMillian said.

He said three inmates are currently being monitored in the medical facility, but their cases weren’t “serious.”

The sheriff’s office said there are plenty of face masks available to inmates, but deputies can’t force inmates to wear them. Instead, McMillian said they were “highly encouraged.”

Earlier this summer, several family members and former inmates expressed concern about the conditions inside the jail.

