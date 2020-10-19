Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H.
Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H.(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop along the campaign trail in Tallahassee on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a tweet from his communications director.

Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

Before coming to Tallahassee on Saturday, Pence will visit Maine, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Pence will also visit Jacksonville on Saturday, Miller’s tweet says.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to confirm details of the vice president’s visit to the capital city.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee musical apprenticeship program helps youth find their passion

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 18, 2020.

News

Warrior on the River and TLH Live Music Charity Group offer music apprenticeship

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

News

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor is sharing her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Seminoles

Kelly: Seminoles rediscovering how to win close battles

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
1,477 days. That’s the time that separated Florida State and North Carolina’s last two meetings on the gridiron but somehow the divide between those two dates feels like eons.

Football

Sideline Snapshots: Chiles at NFC

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles during week seven of Football Friday Night.

Sports

Sideline Snapshots: Chiles at NFC

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles

News

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor shares her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.