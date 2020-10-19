Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop along the campaign trail in Tallahassee on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a tweet from his communications director.

Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

Before coming to Tallahassee on Saturday, Pence will visit Maine, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

Pence will also visit Jacksonville on Saturday, Miller’s tweet says.

This Week for @Mike_Pence:

Monday: Bangor, ME & Middletown, PA

Tuesday: WH Coronavirus Task Force Meeting

Wed: Portsmouth, NH & Cincinnati, OH

Thursday: Pontiac, MI & Fort Wayne, IN

Friday: Early Voting in Indiana & Pittsburgh

Saturday: Tallahassee, FL & Jacksonville, FL — Katie Miller (@VPComDir) October 19, 2020

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to confirm details of the vice president’s visit to the capital city.

