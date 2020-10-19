Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: October 19, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our warm weather continued on Monday, and lots of 80s are expected for highs all week, along with better rain chances. We had a partly sunny and warm Monday, with low-to-mid-80s this afternoon.

Monday night, we’ll be partly cloudy and very mild, with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. A stray light shower is possible over eastern areas.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see a slight chance of rain, with scattered showers possible, then an even better chance of scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two is forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Lows this week will stay very mild, in the upper-60s, with highs in the mid-80s.

By the weekend, just a few lingering showers are possible, but highs will still be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, a weak disturbance is over the Northwestern Caribbean, but only has a 10% chance of development. However, in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Epsilon has formed several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane, but likely stay east of Bermuda and not coming anywhere close to the U.S.

