On the first day of early voting, 37% of mail-in ballots have been returned in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As early voting heats up, Leon County residents are also continuing to return mail-in ballots, both through their mailboxes and by hand.

There are ballot drop boxes at every early voting site, but Supervisor of Elections Mark Early is urging residents to drop mail-in ballots off at the Elections Office on Apalachee Parkway if possible.

People told WCTV they had many reasons for voting by mail; some said they believe it’s the most secure option, some said it’s the easiest way, and others say health issues in the time of a pandemic made mail the best choice for them.

Michael Rayboun says he always votes early by mail, and today he dropped his ballot off by hand at the Leon County Courthouse.

“I appreciate the Supervisor of Elections making it as easy as possible,” said Rayboun. “With everything going on with the mail, it just felt better, putting it directly in the ballot box.”

Kenneth Kent says this marks the second time he’s participated in an election with a mail-in ballot. He says he mailed his ballot in the primary, but chose to drop this one off in person.

“I waited till today because I wanted to avoid the mail, but also know that it was delivered,” said Kent.

Around lunchtime, there was a steady stream of both early voters and mail-in ballots at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

“I voted by mail today because I already know that it’s hard during COVID to maybe schedule the right times to come and do a ballot, so having it by mail makes it convenient enough for you having time at your home,” said Shakur Hudson.

Mazhar Islam told WCTV he chose to vote by mail due to health issues, and concerns about the polls; he said Monday was the right day to drop it off because he was grocery shopping next door!

“I want to make sure that my vote, our vote is counted,” said Islam.

Gerardo Garcia is a first-time voter, after becoming a citizen in January of 2020.

“I think it’s good to be part of the process,” said Garcia.

Garcia chose to cast his vote by mail, dropping it in the ballot box.

“We just thought with everything going on, and we didn’t know how it was gonna work out for the poll situation,” he said.

According to the Mail Ballot Snapshot, as of 12:57 p.m. on Monday, 37% of mail-in votes had been cast; that includes through the postal services, and dropped off in person.

A total of 86,416 ballots were sent to voters.

According to TurnoutQuickView, as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 34,742 mail-in ballots had been returned.

