Advertisement

Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Citrus Asian Slaw

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 oranges, zest
  • 2 lemons, zest
  • 2 limes, zest
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, zest on microplane
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, zest into paste with microplane
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 6 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 pinch red pepper flakes
  • 1 whole pork tenderloin, cleaned
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon water

METHOD

Whisk together first 10 ingredients and place half into a zip top bag along with the pork; marinate 1-4 hours.

Place the second half in a sauce pot and bring to a slight simmer. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with water to create a slurry. Bring glaze to a boil, gradually whisk in cornstarch slurry until thickened to desired consistency.

Preheat grill.

Remove pork from marinade and let excess marinade drip off before placing on well-oiled grill. Grill 3-5 minutes per side until pork reaches an internal temp of 145°F. Remove from grill and immediately brush with Ponzu Glaze. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Serve pork with plain white rice and Citrus Asian Slaw.

Citrus Asian Slaw

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon sesame oil

4 limes, juiced

1 oz white balsamic vinegar

2 oz agave nectar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 head napa cabbage, shaved thin

1 bulb fennel, cut in half and shaved on mandolin

1 red onion, cut in half and shaved on mandolin

METHOD

Whisk together sesame oil, lime juice, vinegar, agave, salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Citrus Asian Slaw

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Cooking with Parker Coleman

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her buffalo chicken dip recipe

Recipes

Cooking with Will - Breakfast Ramen

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to tell us his recipe for Breakfast Ramen.

Recipes

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Will

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
Cooking with Will

Latest News

Recipes

Cooking with Will - Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV chef Will Ward makes pulled pork sandwiches on the Weekend Good Morning Show.

Recipes

Cooking with Will - Angel Food Cake

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV chef Will Ward makes angel food cake in the studio during Saturday’s Good Morning Show.

Recipes

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Cooking with Will

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT
Cooking with Will

Recipes

N.Y. Strip topped with Red Onion Jam

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
|
By Chef Douglas Sutton
Chef Douglas Sutton showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

N.Y. Strip topped with Red Onion Jam

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
Chef Douglas Sutton showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Salted Caramel Pots de Creme

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi, Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.