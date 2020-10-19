Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Citrus Asian Slaw

Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

Ponzu-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

INGREDIENTS

2 oranges, zest

2 lemons, zest

2 limes, zest

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, zest on microplane

1 teaspoon garlic, zest into paste with microplane

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2/3 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons mirin

6 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 whole pork tenderloin, cleaned

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

METHOD

Whisk together first 10 ingredients and place half into a zip top bag along with the pork; marinate 1-4 hours.

Place the second half in a sauce pot and bring to a slight simmer. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with water to create a slurry. Bring glaze to a boil, gradually whisk in cornstarch slurry until thickened to desired consistency.

Preheat grill.

Remove pork from marinade and let excess marinade drip off before placing on well-oiled grill. Grill 3-5 minutes per side until pork reaches an internal temp of 145°F. Remove from grill and immediately brush with Ponzu Glaze. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Serve pork with plain white rice and Citrus Asian Slaw.

Citrus Asian Slaw

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon sesame oil

4 limes, juiced

1 oz white balsamic vinegar

2 oz agave nectar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 head napa cabbage, shaved thin

1 bulb fennel, cut in half and shaved on mandolin

1 red onion, cut in half and shaved on mandolin

METHOD

Whisk together sesame oil, lime juice, vinegar, agave, salt and pepper. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine.

