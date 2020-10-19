Search for new Florida State University President moves forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search is on for the next Florida State University President.

On Monday, the university’s newly formed Presidential Search Advisory Committee held its first meeting as they move forward in finding President John Thrasher’s replacement.

Early last month, President Thrasher announced plans to retire. Following that announcement, the Florida State University Board of Trustees voted to create a committee to delegate part of the search process.

Monday’s meeting was the first time members met. Much of the meeting was spent laying the groundwork for the search for potential presidential candidates.

The first step will be for the committee to hire a search firm. The firm will be responsible for things like building a candidate profile of what committee members want to see in the next president and coming up with an advertisement and search plan to find those candidates.

During the meeting, Chair Billy Buzzett said they understand finding the right president is going to be a long process, and community engagement and transparency will be one of their top priorities.

“This is a big commitment that we’ve all stepped into working on, and we just want to underscore that everybody recognizes that we’re going to hit it and hit it hard, and hopefully do it in an efficient manner. But it is going to take some time,” Buzzett said. “Just make sure that we reinforce that as we go through this process we fully engage our campus community at every level. I’m convinced that we have a commitment to do that.”

The committee will hold its next meeting on November 10. Members hope to award a contract to a search firm by November 16.

The ultimate decision will be left up to the Board of Trustees. The search advisory committee will be required to present two or more candidates for the board to choose from.

President Thrasher’s current contract extends until November of 2021. During his retirement announcement, he said he will stay on until his replacement is chosen.

