Advertisement

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(APAP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

As is typical, the court did not comment Monday in announcing it would hear the case. Because the court’s calendar is already full through the end of the year, the justices will not hear the case until 2021. If Joe Biden were to win the presidential election and rescind the policy, the case would become largely moot.

Trump’s “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy, known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” was introduced in January 2019. It became a key pillar of the administration’s response to an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families at the border, drawing criticism for having people wait in highly dangerous Mexican cities.

Lower courts found that the policy is probably illegal. But earlier this year the Supreme Court stepped in to allow the policy to remain in effect while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

More than 60,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico under the policy. The Justice Department estimated in late February that there were 25,000 people still waiting in Mexico for hearings in U.S. court. Those hearings were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

National

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

News

Tallahassee musical apprenticeship program helps youth find their passion

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 18, 2020.

National

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

News

Warrior on the River and TLH Live Music Charity Group offer music apprenticeship

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

News

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor is sharing her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.