Advertisement

Tallahassee musical apprenticeship program helps youth find their passion

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an attempt to help keep young students out of trouble, the Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

The Retrograde is a local young rock ‘n’ roll group looking to make a name for themselves by playing gigs in welcoming places like The Warrior on The River.

But in order to do that, the group says what makes them go is their secret weapon.

“He does photos, set up, tear down. He’s like the tech and management side of the group. He’s the swiss army knife for us," the band expalined.

That secret weapon is 16-year-old Henry Degner, who works behind the scenes, learning his craft via an apprenticeship provided by the Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group.

Degner says that this is an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted.

“An opportunity like this is amazing. You know I really appreciate what they’re doing over here and I think they’re the best in town," shared Degner.

Degner credits the hands on experience for his success with the group.

“Instead of having somebody hold your hand all the way through it, he’s giving you all the knowledge he has accumulated through however years he’s been doing this, and then I can apply that and actually learn for myself," said Degner.

The man in charge of the apprenticeship, Chris Godwin, says the experience Degner is gaining is invaluable.

“I’m 36 years old and they’re learning things that a 36 year old is learning," said Godwin.

Godwin says he loves to be able to share his expertise for those willing to listen and put in the work.

“It makes it totally worth it to me to be able to help," explained Godwin.

At the end of his career, Degner says he wants to do whatever he can to create great sound for his artists.

“My job as an audio engineer is to, like I said, help communicate their message to the people and so anyway I can do that, even if it’s through social media, that’s really my end goal is to help them communicate their message to their audience," explained Degner.

The group said they’re hoping to one day perform in front of packed stadiums.

“Coming to a stadium near you man!" the members said excitedly.

You can learn more about the apprenticeships with the Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and their other programs by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 18, 2020.

News

Warrior on the River and TLH Live Music Charity Group offer music apprenticeship

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

News

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor is sharing her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Seminoles

Kelly: Seminoles rediscovering how to win close battles

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
1,477 days. That’s the time that separated Florida State and North Carolina’s last two meetings on the gridiron but somehow the divide between those two dates feels like eons.

Football

Sideline Snapshots: Chiles at NFC

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles during week seven of Football Friday Night.

Sports

Sideline Snapshots: Chiles at NFC

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles

News

Tallahassee nurse battles breast cancer while pregnant, shares journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Tallahassee nurse and breast cancer survivor shares her journey, advice, and words of wisdom after battling the disease.