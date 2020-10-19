Tallahassee musical apprenticeship program helps youth find their passion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an attempt to help keep young students out of trouble, the Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

The Retrograde is a local young rock ‘n’ roll group looking to make a name for themselves by playing gigs in welcoming places like The Warrior on The River.

But in order to do that, the group says what makes them go is their secret weapon.

“He does photos, set up, tear down. He’s like the tech and management side of the group. He’s the swiss army knife for us," the band expalined.

That secret weapon is 16-year-old Henry Degner, who works behind the scenes, learning his craft via an apprenticeship provided by the Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group.

Degner says that this is an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted.

“An opportunity like this is amazing. You know I really appreciate what they’re doing over here and I think they’re the best in town," shared Degner.

Degner credits the hands on experience for his success with the group.

“Instead of having somebody hold your hand all the way through it, he’s giving you all the knowledge he has accumulated through however years he’s been doing this, and then I can apply that and actually learn for myself," said Degner.

The man in charge of the apprenticeship, Chris Godwin, says the experience Degner is gaining is invaluable.

“I’m 36 years old and they’re learning things that a 36 year old is learning," said Godwin.

Godwin says he loves to be able to share his expertise for those willing to listen and put in the work.

“It makes it totally worth it to me to be able to help," explained Godwin.

At the end of his career, Degner says he wants to do whatever he can to create great sound for his artists.

“My job as an audio engineer is to, like I said, help communicate their message to the people and so anyway I can do that, even if it’s through social media, that’s really my end goal is to help them communicate their message to their audience," explained Degner.

The group said they’re hoping to one day perform in front of packed stadiums.

“Coming to a stadium near you man!" the members said excitedly.

