Wakulla County man arrested on child porn charges

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have arrested a 40-year-old man on child porn charges.

Joshua Cerwin faces three counts of possession of child pornography, WCSO says.

On Jan. 13, 2020, a WCSO deputy on patrol responded to a suspicious car at Azalea Park and made contact with Cerwin, who was in the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office says. Cerwin, who was on probation for possessing child porn in 2012, told the deputy he was sleeping in his car. According to WCSO, Cerwin’s probation officer was contacted, and they told the deputy Cerwin was prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of any park.

Cerwin gave the deputy permission to search his car, and the probation officer came to the area and searched Cerwin’s phone. WCSO says the probation officer noticed Cerwin’s search history on the device included pornographic content. The deputy seized the phone and a hard drive in the car, which Cerwin said belonged to him, WCSO says.

WCSO detectives got search warrants for the phone and hard drive and requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to extra data from the devices. The sheriff’s office says FDLE returned the data reports to detectives in July 2020.

Detectives found activity on the phone indicated a user was on an app which was “highly rated for teen dating purposes” and it “randomly matches people across the globe fore chat sessions.”

Detectives also found several photos of underage girls in various outfits, as well as three confirmed child pornography images.

On Monday, Oct. 19, detectives made contact with Cerwin in the Wakulla County Jail, where he was being held on a violation of probation. He was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the jail again on the new charges.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Joshua... Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.