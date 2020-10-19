Advertisement

Wakulla County man arrested on child porn charges

Joshua Cerwin faces three counts of possession of child pornography, WCSO says.
Joshua Cerwin faces three counts of possession of child pornography, WCSO says.(Wakulla County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says detectives have arrested a 40-year-old man on child porn charges.

Joshua Cerwin faces three counts of possession of child pornography, WCSO says.

On Jan. 13, 2020, a WCSO deputy on patrol responded to a suspicious car at Azalea Park and made contact with Cerwin, who was in the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office says. Cerwin, who was on probation for possessing child porn in 2012, told the deputy he was sleeping in his car. According to WCSO, Cerwin’s probation officer was contacted, and they told the deputy Cerwin was prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of any park.

Cerwin gave the deputy permission to search his car, and the probation officer came to the area and searched Cerwin’s phone. WCSO says the probation officer noticed Cerwin’s search history on the device included pornographic content. The deputy seized the phone and a hard drive in the car, which Cerwin said belonged to him, WCSO says.

WCSO detectives got search warrants for the phone and hard drive and requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to extra data from the devices. The sheriff’s office says FDLE returned the data reports to detectives in July 2020.

Detectives found activity on the phone indicated a user was on an app which was “highly rated for teen dating purposes” and it “randomly matches people across the globe fore chat sessions.”

Detectives also found several photos of underage girls in various outfits, as well as three confirmed child pornography images.

On Monday, Oct. 19, detectives made contact with Cerwin in the Wakulla County Jail, where he was being held on a violation of probation. He was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the jail again on the new charges.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Joshua...

Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge denies Magbanua’s request to await trial at home

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Katherine Magbanua — one of three people accused of killing FSU law professor Dan Markel — had asked to be released from jail to await trial at home.

News

Voter registration numbers: 7 takeaways

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
Here are seven takeaways as Florida is again a key state in the battle for the White House.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Latest News

News

3rd man arrested in connection to Gadsden County homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Vershan “Teacher Man” Matthews is now in custody, GCSO says.

News

Hundreds gather in Tifton to celebrate Alazia Johnson’s life

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Hundreds of people gathered at New Life Church in Tifton for Johnson's funeral, and those who knew her say they feel they have lost a big part of themselves.

News

Tallahassee musical apprenticeship program helps youth find their passion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group and The Warrior on The River are giving local youth the opportunity to learn hands on as an apprentice.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 19, 2020

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 18, 2020.