Bainbridge advances, TCC faces must-win Game 3 after Day 1 GHSA softball playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge softball team advanced to the second round of the Class AAAA GHSA playoffs after a first-round sweep. Fellow Region 1-AAAA, Thomas County Central, faces a must win-game Oct. 20.

Bainbridge swept Spaulding at home. The Bearcats won the first game, 3-1. In the second match, the offense exploded for 14 runs in a 14-2 win.

“We’ve really just come together as one,” catcher Hallie Cannon said. “I’m really excited to see what the future holds if we keep playing as one we are going to have a good chance to win and go to state”.

Thomas County Central took the first game in their best-of-three series with Perry. However, in the second game, the Yellow Jackets fell, 4-0. The rubber match is Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

