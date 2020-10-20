Advertisement

Diversion deal on table for #Tally19, not all accepting offer

By Monica Casey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A deal is on the table for some of the protestors who were arrested on September 5 in front of Florida’s Capitol.

The group has named themselves the Tally 19.

But the deal is not a done deal for everyone; the offer is only for protestors who were charged with misdemeanors. Those charged will felonies are not eligible.

If they take the deal, they would enter a diversion program, but some say that’s not good enough and they’ll take their chances at trial.

“Hindsight is 20-20. Perhaps some things that triggered, that perhaps if we had done better planning, or done better work, perhaps those things may not have triggered,” said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, hoping they take the plea deal.

“Sometimes, you just have to be strategic and look at, ‘What are my future plans?'” she continued.

If the deal is taken, protestors would enter a diversion program, attending the City of Tallahassee’s virtual race relations summit.

Attorney Mutaqee Akbar says some of his clients see the deal as closure.

“Others are outright rejecting it, which they have the right to do,” he said. “A lot of it is standing in solidarity with others whose cases won’t be dropped.”

One of those protestors is Trish Brown. She’s one of 15 facing a single misdemeanor charge.

“It’s because I don’t feel I did anything wrong,” she said. “After seeing so many of our charges being consolidated, I think that they know that this is wrong.”

Akbar says the arrests cast a shadow over future protests.

“And honestly, I think that was the goal. To come out in force, show force in that measure, and to kinda make people think twice about protesting in the fashion that protesting had been going on," he said.

Brown added, “What are we if we can’t speak out about what we feel is an injustice in our community? So we can’t be silent now.”

For those who aren’t accepting the offer, Akbar says they’re ready to go to trial to fight for their First Amendment rights. The next court appearance for most of the protestors is listed for November 4.

