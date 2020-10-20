Advertisement

Final three matches of FSU’s fall volleyball season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Florida State volleyball
Florida State volleyball(Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced their remaining three volleyball games for the fall season will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns.

FSU was slated to finish their fall season with three matches against Wake Forest and Clemson.

The Seminoles finish the fall with a 1-3 record, with the only win coming on October 15 at #11 Miami in four sets, 3-1.

The NCAA will hold its championship volleyball season in the fall. FSU’s schedule has not yet been released. The earliest allowable match for the spring is January 22.

For more information on the cancelation of FSU’s fall volleyball season, click here.

