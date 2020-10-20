Final three matches of FSU’s fall volleyball season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced their remaining three volleyball games for the fall season will not be played due to COVID-19 concerns.

FSU was slated to finish their fall season with three matches against Wake Forest and Clemson.

The Seminoles finish the fall with a 1-3 record, with the only win coming on October 15 at #11 Miami in four sets, 3-1.

The NCAA will hold its championship volleyball season in the fall. FSU’s schedule has not yet been released. The earliest allowable match for the spring is January 22.

