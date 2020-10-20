Advertisement

Five-star quarterback Jake Garcia withdraws from Valdosta High School, Wildcats to forfeit season-opening win

Jake Garcia
Jake Garcia(WCTV)
By WALB News 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta High School quarterback Jake Garcia withdrew from the school Tuesday.

Head Coach Rush Propst confirmed to WALB that Jake Garcia withdrew from Valdosta High.

The Valdosta Wildcats must also forfeit the team’s first win against Warner Robins, according to the Georgia High School Association.

GHSA upheld its initial ruling of the forfeiture after Valdosta High appealed having to give up the win against the Warner Robins Demons.

The forfeiture came after GHSA deemed Garcia ineligible to play.

