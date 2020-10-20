Five-star quarterback Jake Garcia withdraws from Valdosta High School, Wildcats to forfeit season-opening win

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta High School quarterback Jake Garcia withdrew from the school Tuesday.

Head Coach Rush Propst confirmed to WALB that Jake Garcia withdrew from Valdosta High.

Valdosta High transfer QB Jake Garcia has withdrawn from the school. — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) October 20, 2020

The Valdosta Wildcats must also forfeit the team’s first win against Warner Robins, according to the Georgia High School Association.

Today: the GHSA upholds its forfeiture ruling on Valdosta High’s first game against Warner Robins. VHS filed an appeal on this after GHSA found QB Jake Garcia ineligible. — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) October 20, 2020

GHSA upheld its initial ruling of the forfeiture after Valdosta High appealed having to give up the win against the Warner Robins Demons.

The forfeiture came after GHSA deemed Garcia ineligible to play.

