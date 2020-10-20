Advertisement

Gadsden County candidate’s sign stolen, replacement set on fire

The replacement sign was found Sunday morning “burned beyond recognition and repair,” according to Rolland Steele's campaign.
The replacement sign was found Sunday morning “burned beyond recognition and repair,” according to Rolland Steele's campaign.(Rolland Steele)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A candidate running for a Gadsden County Soil and Water District seat replaced one of their campaign signs after someone stole it on Saturday, then the replacement was set on fire, according to a press release from the campaign.

Rolland Steele’s campaign team noticed one of their large campaign signs at the intersection of Point Milligan and Highway 12 near the St. Hebron Community was missing on Saturday. The campaign team says one of their volunteers last noticed the replacement sign in the same spot at 11 p.m.

The replacement sign was found Sunday morning “burned beyond recognition and repair,” according to the campaign.

Steele says he was shocked and saddened that someone did this to one of his signs near a “historic and well-respected community.”

“In light of the current political climate that has forced me and other campaigns to replace signs and tread carefully as we advocate for votes, I would have never imagined that someone would set my sign on fire,” Steele says. “The cowardly act is remnant of the ’50s and ’60s when crosses were burned to worn African Americans of potential danger to their family and property.”

Caption

Steele, who is a Democrat, is running for Soil and Water District Seat One against Sterling Lance Watson Jr., a Republican.

Steele says stealing and burning campaign signs is not the way to get your point across and solicit votes.

“These tactics were meant to intimidate and silence me as a candidate in the St. Hebron community. There’s no amount of harmful political tactic that can ever cause me to waiver on my values and passion for fighting for the land and water rights of the families in district one,” said Steele.

Steele reported the crime to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

In early September, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged the public to report anyone seen stealing or messing with political signs.

“No matter your political situation or opinions, defacing the campaign signs of any candidate is a violation of the law,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Oct. 13, it received many complaints from residents about missing or stolen campaign signs.

“Sheriff Miller and the WCSO serve everyone in Wakulla County regardless of their party affiliation or political leanings, no matter who you are if you call, we’ll be there,” WCSO wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel and Pat Mueller
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

News

Gadsden County Soil and Water Conservation candidate's sign set on fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rolland Steele's campaign says a replacement sign placed near the St. Hebron community was found Sunday morning “burned beyond recognition and repair."

News

GBI looking for Camilla murder suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to investigators, Kentravious Gardner was last seen in Camilla and his location is currently unknown.

News

Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee sees spike in active inmate COVID-19 infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
No federal prison in the South has more active coronavirus cases than the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.

Latest News

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Tallahassee on Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller tweeted Pence’s schedule for the week Monday morning.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Oct. 20, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Oct. 19, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Oct. 20, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Oct. 20, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Oct. 20, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Oct. 20, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

News

Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee sees spike in active inmate COVID-19 infections

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
No federal prison in the South has more active coronavirus cases than the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the Bureau of Prison’s online database of infections.