Gadsden County candidate’s sign stolen, replacement set on fire

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A candidate running for a Gadsden County Soil and Water District seat replaced one of their campaign signs after someone stole it on Saturday, then the replacement was set on fire, according to a press release from the campaign.

Rolland Steele’s campaign team noticed one of their large campaign signs at the intersection of Point Milligan and Highway 12 near the St. Hebron Community was missing on Saturday. The campaign team says one of their volunteers last noticed the replacement sign in the same spot at 11 p.m.

The replacement sign was found Sunday morning “burned beyond recognition and repair,” according to the campaign.

Steele says he was shocked and saddened that someone did this to one of his signs near a “historic and well-respected community.”

“In light of the current political climate that has forced me and other campaigns to replace signs and tread carefully as we advocate for votes, I would have never imagined that someone would set my sign on fire,” Steele says. “The cowardly act is remnant of the ’50s and ’60s when crosses were burned to worn African Americans of potential danger to their family and property.”

Steele, who is a Democrat, is running for Soil and Water District Seat One against Sterling Lance Watson Jr., a Republican.

Steele says stealing and burning campaign signs is not the way to get your point across and solicit votes.

“These tactics were meant to intimidate and silence me as a candidate in the St. Hebron community. There’s no amount of harmful political tactic that can ever cause me to waiver on my values and passion for fighting for the land and water rights of the families in district one,” said Steele.

Steele reported the crime to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

In early September, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged the public to report anyone seen stealing or messing with political signs.

“No matter your political situation or opinions, defacing the campaign signs of any candidate is a violation of the law,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Oct. 13, it received many complaints from residents about missing or stolen campaign signs.

“Sheriff Miller and the WCSO serve everyone in Wakulla County regardless of their party affiliation or political leanings, no matter who you are if you call, we’ll be there,” WCSO wrote on Facebook.

