GBI looking for Camilla murder suspect

CAMILLA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is looking for a 33-year-old man in connection to a murder and aggravated assault that happened in Camilla on Sept. 25.

According to investigators, Kentravious Gardner was last seen in Camilla and his location is currently unknown. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds, the GBI says.

The United States Marshals Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Gardner’s arrest. Investigators say he may be armed.

You can reach out to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or call the GBI Region 9 Office at 229-2285-4090.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.