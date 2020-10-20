Advertisement

Havana man catches Georgia state record blue cat

Tim Trone of Havana, Fla. is the new state record holder for the blue catfish.
Tim Trone of Havana, Fla. is the new state record holder for the blue catfish.(WALB, GA DNR)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
OMAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Any day spent fishing is a good day. A day you catch a new state record is a great day.

Tim Trone of Havana, Fla. is the new state record holder for the blue catfish. His catch, weighed 110 lb, 6 oz, beating the previous record by more than 17 pounds, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

The angler hooked this new state record blue catfish while fishing in a tournament on Oct. 17, using cut bream as bait. The fish measured out at 58 inches long and had a 42-inch girth.

“Georgia has such great fishing opportunities, and we love to hear about this kind of exciting news,” said Thom Litts, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “This is our first state record since last April, and I hope it encourages all anglers to get outdoors and go fish Georgia.”

Blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) are one of several types of catfish found in Georgia. The list also includes channel catfish, flathead catfish, white catfish and brown, flat, snail, spotted and yellow bullheads. Blue catfish are a silvery blue color and have a “humped” back, forked tail and small eyes.

As with other catfish species, they also can be identified by their lack of scales and the “cat-like” barbels on their mouths that look like cat whiskers. While they can reach weights over 100 lbs., 1-20 lbs. is typical for Georgia. They like fast water in large rivers, reservoirs, and tributaries.

