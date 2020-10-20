Jefferson County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in information regarding the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Gloria Gebhard.

Officials say Gebhard left her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Authorities did not disclose what she was last seen wearing or where she might have gone.

JCSO asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gebhard please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 997-2023.

